People 55+ can book appointment at mass vaccination clinic this morning

Expect another busy day for the provincial vaccine booking system as the age eligibility has expanded again.

People 55 years old and older can book an appointment at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this morning starting at 8 a.m.

Anyone interested in getting a shot in Niagara can go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

Other groups able to book a shot include adults 45 years old and older living in the postal code L2G, child care and education workers, pregnant people, and high-risk populations and their caregivers.

Pharmacies are also expecting to start receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as deliveries to Canada increase.

Starting today, some pharmacies in hot spot communities will begin administering the shot, including eight locations in Peel and eight in Toronto.

Pharmacies in other areas expect to get some Pfizer doses later in May as supply allows.