People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today

People 75 and older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the provincial portal today.

On Friday Premier Doug Ford announced vaccinations were running ahead of schedule with over 50 percent of Ontario's 80 and older population already receiving a shot.

In light of that, the province decided to allow the next age category to start booking their appointments as of this morning at 8 a.m.

Over the last few days, Niagara Health officials worked with family doctors to directly contact residents 75 and older to book appointments at the Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre before the portal opened up to them.

As of the last update Niagara Region Public Health has administered more than 16,000 shots and Niagara Health adds another 34,400 to the total.

COVID-19 appointments can be made through https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-888-999-6488.