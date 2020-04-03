People are tearing down barriers around off-limits playgrounds in St. Catharines

Don’t be shocked to see physical barriers blocking access to parks and beaches in St. Catharines.

The Ontario government ordered the closure of all outdoor recreational areas on Monday.

Despite the order, St. Catharines Director of Municpal Works Darrell Smith says people just weren’t listening even after the city put up tape to keep them out.

“So the tape was ripped down in many locations the very first night. We realized we have to go to a greater extent and we’ve even had some of the snow fences ripped down so people can put their kids at risk playing on the playground equipment.”

Smith says crews will be inspecting and repairing barricades every single day.

If city staff see people at the off-limits areas, they will be asking them to leave.

Smith says they are also working with police to enhance the response.