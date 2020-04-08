People celebrating birthdays in July, August, or September can apply for CERB today

More than 1.5 million Canada Emergency Response Benefit claims have been processed in just two days.

The stat comes from President of the Treasure Board Jean-Yves Duclos who says in total, there have now been more than 4.05 million employment insurance claims since March 15.

Today people born in July, August, or September can apply for the support offering up to $2,000 a month for people who have lost their jobs as a direct result of COVID-19.