People encouraged to dress in purple today in support of vulnerable children and youth

People are encouraged to dress in purple today to show their support for vulnerable children and youth.

Children's Aid Societies across the province, including Family and Children's Services Niagara, say today is an opportunity to raise awareness that all young people have a right to safety at home, at school, and in their communities.

People are encouraged to show their support further by using the hashtag #IDressPurpleBecause on social media.

The Welland Main Street Bridge and Niagara Falls will be lit up purple tonight in recognition of the movement.

FACS Niagara officials say the pandemic has had a significant impact on children as stressors increase for families. The Family Counselling Centre is still dealing with an increased demand for services.