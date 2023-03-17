People honouring two slain Edmonton police officers gunned down responding to a call

People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to two city police officers who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were gunned down early Thursday morning after entering an apartment building.

A police source says the shooter was a 16-year-old boy who also shot and wounded his own mother.

He was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Thursday night, landmarks in Edmonton including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium and Walterdale Bridge were lit in blue to honour the two officers.

Flags at the Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments were lowered to half-mast.