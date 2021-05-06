People in Niagara asked to get a good night's rest for a good cause

People in Niagara are encouraged to get a good night's sleep and talk about it for a good cause.

The Niagara Furniture Bank is getting ready for a Sleep-A-Thon as part of the their Sleep for Equality campaign.

"This is pretty much the easiest event you can do, a Sleep-A-Thon," Executive Director Matt Cuthburt explains. "All you have to do is one night, just have a really good sleep. Bring awareness to your family members around you and hopefully they'll support you with a donation. And all you have to do is have a really good night's sleep and then talk about it."

Participants are asked to share photos on social media with hashtags #NFBSleep4Equality and #NFBS4E21 to help bring attention to the cause.

Cuthburt says the funds will be used to help the organization reach their goal of getting 250 'new to them' beds to people in need. "Over the last little while we found the pandemic in crowded buildings across Niagara Region really created an environment where bugs and infestation are kind of taking over so to speak. And we have a lot of people who aren't sleeping on beds."

He says they also have many seniors who reach out for help because their furniture is degrading, but they don't have the financial means to buy replacements.

Officials say there are approximately 56,000 people in Niagara who are sleeping on the floor.

The Sleep-A-Thon is running from May 14th to May 23rd.

Gently used items are also gratefully accepted at the Furniture Bank.

Currently some of the most requested items include bed linens/blankets, comforters, and sheets.