People in Niagara Falls were treated to the city's first test of a drone show

Visitors to Niagara Falls were treated to a drone show last night.

The 10-minute show featured 300 drones, 400 feet in the sky, between the Skylon Tower and Clifton Hill.

The Canadian Company, North Star Drones, conducted the test.

A previous test had to be cancelled due to police activity in the area.

Niagara Falls Tourism is testing out the drone show as a possible added entertainment feature.

"This test is part of ongoing efforts by stakeholders to ensure Niagara Falls continues to offer leading, world class visitor experiences. There is no immediate plan to replace fireworks at Niagara Falls with drones. This test is part of a larger discussion about whether drone shows may represent a viable supplementary addition to fireworks at Niagara Falls while ensuring to preserve the natural environment. The test will assist in educating stakeholders with regards to show content, length, sight lines and other relevant information."

Currently there are nightly fireworks over the Falls, and the Falls are also illuminated.

Last night's drone show featured lights making out words such as 'World Class Gaming'.