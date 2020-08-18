People often lie about COVID symptoms and actions: Brock study
New research out of Brock University reports that people with COVID-19 often lie about symptoms and distancing.
The research included 450 American adults aged 20 to 82.
Co-author of the study, PhD student Alison O’Connor worked with her supervisor, Associate Professor of Psychology Angela Evans on the study.
The Brock study was named “Dishonesty during a pandemic: The concealment of COVID-19 information” and found
34 per cent of COVID-19 positive participants had denied having symptoms when asked by others and 55 per cent reported some level of concealment of their symptoms.
25 per cent of participants reported some level of concealment of their physical distancing practices; those with COVID-19 had higher physical distancing concealment.
53 per cent of COVID-19 positive participants denied needing to quarantine when asked by others.
Women were more likely to disclose health symptoms during the pandemic compared to men.
It also found older adults were more honest about their COVID-19 status and behaviours.
O’Connor says people may tell “health-related lies” such as what the research has uncovered to avoid stigma, judgement and social repercussions, especially if they haven’t followed COVID-19 protocols.
She says she hopes the research will lead to discussions and programs that will support people in disclosing their sensitive health information and overcoming anxieties in doing so.
“It can be hard to disclose health information, especially during this uncertain time,” she says. “Sometimes, psychologically we may feel safer to conceal or lie about something to protect ourselves.”
