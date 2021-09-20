People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier defeated in home riding
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has been defeated in his home riding of Beauce, Que.
CTV News making the call tonight.
Incumbent Conservative Richard Lehoux has been re-elected by a comfortable margin.
Bernier is the founder and leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), and formerly a member of the Conservative Party.
He was the member of Parliament for Beauce from 2006 to 2019 and served as a Cabinet minister in the Harper government.
During the pandemic Bernier campaigned on his strong anti-COVID-19 measures.
