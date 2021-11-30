People using food banks in Ont, jumped 10% in first yr of pandemic: Report
A new report says food bank usage in Ontario rose 10% during the first year of the pandemic to the highest levels since the recession.
The report from Feed Ontario, a collective of hunger-relief organizations, says nearly 600,000 people made more than 3.6 million visits to food banks in Ontario between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
Siu Mee Cheng, the interim executive director of the group, says COVID-19 has exacerbated the income insecurity and affordability issues in the province.
The report says the number of those who needed basic food support has increased by 10 per cent this year compared to the year before, the highest single-year rise since 2009.
The document reflects data collected by 132 food banks and 1,100 affiliated social support organizations in Ontario.
The report shows that 86 per cent of food bank visitors are rental tenants rather than social housing tenants and more than 50 per cent of theme cited that housing and utilities costs forced them to seek basic food support.
The number of food bank users who were 65 years or older has increased by 36 per cent since last year.
The Great Holiday Food Drive supporting food banks across Niagara will be held Dec. 10th.
