People who attended private event in Ancaster asked to self isolate
Hamilton Public Health is asking anyone who was at the Ancaster Sports Centre last Friday evening to self isolate after someone at a private event held there tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement issued late last night, officials ask that anyone at the centre October 16th from 9:30 to 11:00 pm immediately quarantine, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact public health.
The health unit says all participants and spectators of this private event have been identified as close contacts.
No word on what the event was, but on its website the Sports Centre says "with a large facility that houses 2 soccer fields, squash, golf, fitness centre and a bistro social area, we are a great space for your sports and social needs."
Public Health has not said how many people may have potentially been infected.
