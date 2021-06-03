People who received AstraZeneca dose can choose to get second dose or opt for an mRNA shot

People who got a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be able to choose what kind of second dose they want.

Ontario residents who received AstraZeneca doses will be able to get a second dose of AstraZeneca or elect to get a mRNA vaccine instead as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization officially updates its recommendation.

Starting tomorrow, people who received an AstraZeneca shot 12 weeks ago and would like a second dose can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where they got their first dose to book a second appointment.

People who choose to get an mRNA vaccine instead can schedule a second dose appointment through participating pharmacies that have a supply of Moderna or Pfizer.

The government also plans to allow people opting for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a chance to register for a 'second dose only' at a mass vaccination clinic through the provincial booking system starting next week instead of booking an appointment at a pharmacy.