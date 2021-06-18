People with AstraZeneca vaccine not allowed at Springsteen Broadway show
Canadians who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose are worried as some American events will not acknowledge their vaccinated status.
Bruce Springsteen is getting ready to reopen his Broadway show next week, but only people vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson doses will be allowed in the theatre.
Theatre officials say, at the direction of New York State, only vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration will be recognized, which does not include the AstraZeneca shot.
There is an exception for people under 16, who only need to show a negative COVID-19 test result.
Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province is working with other governments to ensure all people who received a Health Canada approved vaccine, including AstraZeneca, will have the same rights as people who received the mRNA vaccines.
Although travel between Canada and the US remains restricted, Canadians are worried rules barring AstraZeneca recipients could still be in place when travel does open up again.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted Mouradian
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Luca (direct-to-streaming on Disney+) *The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (in theatres) *Censor (VOD)
-
Navigating summer downtown closuresPedestrians will take over downtown St. Catharines this afternoon as summer street closures return. Tim talks to Councillor Mat Siscoe on how things are changing a bit based on feedback from last year.