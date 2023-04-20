People with celiac disease are asking for help with the rising cost of groceries.

The disease causes gluten to damage the small intestine.

Celiac Canada says there is no cure or treatment except to eat only gluten-free food.

The association says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than the regular gluten-containing equivalents.

Samantha Mackey has celiac disease and says her family has to spend more on groceries than on their mortgage for their home in Conception Bay, Newfoundland.

Celiac Canada is asking the federal government for a celiac grocery rebate and a flat medical tax credit of about a thousand dollars a year.

