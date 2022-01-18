People with COVID shot booked in Niagara Falls today asked to delay coming until 2 p.m.
Niagara Public Health is asking residents with appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine today to delay coming for a few hours.
The parking lot at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre is still being cleared of snow, so parking is limited.
Officials are asking residents with appointments to come to the clinic after 2 p.m., so they have time to clear more parking spots.
