Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces.
Until now, permanent residents in the country could sign up only if they were skilled professionals who were trained by foreign militaries.
But Ottawa is broadening the pool of applicants in an effort to boost lagging recruitment numbers for Canada's military.
Officials have blamed the low numbers on a series of factors, including the pandemic and reputational issues stemming from a number of high-profile sexual misconduct cases.
CKTB AM Roundtable - December 6th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted on CKTB
Shane Malcolm - Regular RT guest
