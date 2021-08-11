Perseid meteor shower to reach its peak, but it might be cloudy in Niagara

An annual meteor shower will be reaching its peak tonight, but unfortunately it might be cloudy in Niagara.

Backyard Astronomer Gary Boyle explains the height of the Perseid meteor shower is expected to happen between tonight and dawn on Friday.

"We should see one of the best meteor showers of the year producing about 50 - 60 meteors per hour, if not even more. And the thing about the Perseids is that the comet the debris is coming off of, Comet Swift-Tuttle, actually has some pea sized debris that it left behind which will produce some dramatic, great fireballs."

Normally, this would be a great time to view the cosmic show without too much interference from the moon, but Niagara's forecast is calling for cloudy skies.

Thankfully, enthusiasts can still watch the shower via some live streams. The McDonald Observatory in Texas offers a stream at 10:45 p.m. tonight.