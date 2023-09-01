'Persistent' bears force 160 firefighters to pull out of B.C. Interior camp

About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in British Columbia's Interior have pulled out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls ``persistent bear activity.''



The service says the bears threatened the safety of personnel ``within and around'' the camp near Gold Bridge, prompting the decision to move everyone.



Nic Kokolski, an information officer with the service, says the animals had been moving around tents and other camp infrastructure.



Kokolski says no one has been injured and no animals have been harmed, but conservation authorities felt it would be safest if the firefighters left the area.



A social media post by the wildfire service says conservation officers have been assessing plans to safely return crews as they battle the Downton Lake wildfire.