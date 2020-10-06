Person at Valley Way Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Niagara Falls.

An individual at Saint Michael Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been inside the school since September 22nd, so it's been determined that there's no risk of transmission at the school.

Another Niagara Falls school reporting a case at Valley Way Public Elementary School.

Students and staff who were in close proximity to the individual are being contacted and told to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school this evening.

There is an outbreak at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported at the school Monday, while an earlier case was reported September 30th.

Two are in in one classroom, and the third is in another.