Person at Valley Way Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19
Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Niagara Falls.
An individual at Saint Michael Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been inside the school since September 22nd, so it's been determined that there's no risk of transmission at the school.
Another Niagara Falls school reporting a case at Valley Way Public Elementary School.
Students and staff who were in close proximity to the individual are being contacted and told to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school this evening.
There is an outbreak at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported at the school Monday, while an earlier case was reported September 30th.
Two are in in one classroom, and the third is in another.
