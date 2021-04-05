Personal information of half a billion Facebook users shared on hacking website

The information of about half a million Facebook users may have been compromised after personal details were posted on a website used by hackers.

Officials with cyber intelligence firm Hudson Rock say the situation involves about 32 million American users, 11 million people from the United Kingdom, and 6 million people from India.

The information includes full names, locations, phone numbers, email addresses, and birthdays.

The data is from 2019 before Facebook removed a function allowing users to search for friends using their phone numbers, but the information could still be used for identity theft.