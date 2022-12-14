PETA names Niagara Falls Tourism 'Grinch of the Year'.

Niagara Falls Tourism has been named PETA's 'Grinch of the Year'.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says they have bestowed the title to the group after they ignored calls to cancel nightly fireworks in 2022.

PETA says fireworks terrify animals and should be cancelled and replaced by a drone light show.

Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman says, "All we want for Christmas is for the organization to stop causing vulnerable individuals harm and distress with its shameful fireworks shtick."

Niagara Falls held nightly fireworks shows for 144 consecutive nights between May 20 and Oct. 10.

Fireworks shows are also planned every weekend until February 20, and for a 14 day stretch between Boxing Day and January 7.

