Peterborough is warning the public of high COVID-19 case rates
Public health in Peterborough is warning the public of high COVID-19 case rates.
Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott says the region is experiencing some of the highest infection rates in the province.
He's encouraging everyone to be mindful of vulnerable residents ahead of the upcoming long weekend.
The health unit is recommending that people mask when interacting with people outside their households and avoid gathering indoors.
Pelham mayor candidate Frank Adamson
Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, and Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs at Niagara Health
