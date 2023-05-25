Petition calling for more security features at popular Niagara campground following weekend stabbing
An online petition has been created asking for more security features at Port Colborne's Sherkston Shores following a weekend stabbing.
A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at the campground resort Saturday night.
He was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital and continues to recover.
No arrests have been made.
A change.org petition is calling on the park to beef up security, including installing more cameras, paying for an NRP officer to patrol the park on the weekends in the summer, and more lights to be put up.
According to the petition the man who was stabbed was defending young girls from another group, and security guards stayed in their vehicle during the assault.
"There are hundreds of people entering Sherkston Shores through hopping fences, front gate, pleasant beach etc and it is understandable that the Security team does not have to tools to deal with this type of assault with a weapon, mace or large crowds of teens who could easily over take them. (And obviously very intimidating)"
