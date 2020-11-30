Petition calls for Brock University to extend winter break

Almost 6,000 people have signed a change.org petition to extend the winter break for Brock University students.

The online campaign asks the break be extended to January 11th to give students time to 'mentally rejuvenate' and visit their families.

Organizers say the current planned break, December 22nd to January 4th, would not give students enough time to isolate for two weeks before seeing family members.

In the comments section, supporters of the petition claim this year has been extremely hard on their mental well-being.

Brock officials say the matter is under discussion and senior administration understand how stressful the term has been for students and the community at large.

University staff hope to have an update on the start of winter term early next week.