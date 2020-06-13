Petition started calling for Mayor of West Lincoln to resign and apologize

A petition has been started on the change.org website calling for West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma to resign and issue a public apology.

Speaking to CKTB's Matt Holmes this past week, Bylsma made comments directed at the LGBTQ2+, black and indigenous communities that many residents and politicians have expressed concerns about.

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle called the mayor a bigot on twitter.

It all started after the Mayor was questioned why his community was the only one in Niagara not flying the flag offered by Pride Niagara for June's Pride month.

The town is holding a special council meeting Tuesday so councillors can vote on whether the Pride flag will be flown in the township after all.

The change.org petition, started by Joanna Petropoulos, says the mayor was elected to represent all citizens, not just the few that he shares beliefs with.

You can find the petition here.