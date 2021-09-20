iHeartRadio
Pfizer and BioNTech plan to seek US authorization for COVID-19 vaccine use in children under 12

CKTB - NEWS - USA COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan to seek US authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine for children in the five-to-11 age group.
    
The extra-contagious Delta variant has caused a huge jump in pediatric infections in the U-S and last week, a child under the age of 10 who had underlying health conditions died of COVID-19 in Ontario.
    
The child dose is one-third the strength of an adult shot, but Pfizer says children developed antibody levels equal to those found in vaccinated teenagers and young adults. 

