Pfizer and BioNTech plan to seek US authorization for COVID-19 vaccine use in children under 12

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan to seek US authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine for children in the five-to-11 age group.



The extra-contagious Delta variant has caused a huge jump in pediatric infections in the U-S and last week, a child under the age of 10 who had underlying health conditions died of COVID-19 in Ontario.



The child dose is one-third the strength of an adult shot, but Pfizer says children developed antibody levels equal to those found in vaccinated teenagers and young adults.