Pfizer releases study on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness for 5-11 year olds

Pfizer has released details of its study looking into the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, as U-S and Canadian regulators weigh whether to approve the shot for that age group.



The study finds that pediatric doses, about a third of what's given to teens and adults, appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in kids.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Pfizer is ready to ship millions of doses to vaccinate children as young as five, as soon as Health Canada gives its stamp of approval.



If U-S regulators authorize the shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final decision on who should receive them early next month.