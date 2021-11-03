Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets American approval for use in 5 - 11 year old children
A children's version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has gotten the seal of approval from the American Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC put out a formal notice recommending the vaccine for children between 5 - 11 years old yesterday. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized use of the shots for the age group.
The CDC recommendation applies to approximately 28 million children in the US.
Children will receive two doses of the vaccine, but the dosage is about a third of what adults received. Pfizer has already been shipping millions of the smaller doses to healthcare providers in the States.
Pfizer has applied for Health Canada approval for the child-sized shot, but the review is still underway. Health Canada's Dr. Supriya Sharma has previously stated the decision may not be made until mid- to late-November.
