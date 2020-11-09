Pfizer says early analysis shows its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective

Drugmaker Pfizer says an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective, a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

It's according to data from their late-stage trial.

The company expects to produce up 50 million doses this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Canada has signed a deal to acquire at least 20 million doses of this vaccine.

It requires two doses per person.

Pfizer said that the vaccine provided protection seven days after the second dose and 28 days after the initial dose of the vaccine. The final goal of the trial is to reach 164 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

These findings are being called interim results, which means the numbers could change once the vaccine trial is complete.