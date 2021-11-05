Pfizer to ask health officials for authorization for COVID-19 antiviral pill use

Pfizer says its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 per cent, and it will ask the FDA and international regulators to authorize its use as soon as possible.



Independent experts recommended halting the company's study based on the strength of its results that found patients taking the drug along with another antiviral had an 89 per cent reduction in their combined rate of hospitalization or death after a month, compared to patients taking a dummy pill.



Fewer than one per cent of patients taking the drug needed to be hospitalized and no one died.



Competitor Merck's COVID-19 pill is already under review at the Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results, and on Thursday the United Kingdom became the first country to approve it.