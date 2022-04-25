Pharmacare, tax freeze and health-care spending feature in Ontario NDP platform

The Ontario New Democrats' election platform includes promises of accelerated universal pharmacare and dental care, a freeze on income tax for some residents and hiring tens of thousands of health-care and education workers.



NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the platform today, saying it is taking practical steps to make life more affordable.



Party officials say full platform costing details will come later, after the Progressive Conservative government introduces its provincial budget that's due this week ahead of an expected election call.



If elected in June, the New Democrats say they will move ahead with providing drug coverage for Ontarians before the federal Liberal government moves on its plan, starting by covering a baseline of 125 medications.



The pharmacare plan, which the NDP also promised in the 2018 election, includes pledges to cover birth control and HIV treatment and prevention medication..



The party says it will also work to ``accelerate'' the proposed federal dental coverage plan and expand it to cover more people.