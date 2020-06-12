Phase 2 begins today for areas outside Niagara and GTHA

With the exception of Niagara, Hamilton and much of the GTA the province is moving into phase two of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

That means for places outside our area restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will be able to welcome clients back.

However, provincewide the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 today, but you still have to keep your distance staying two metres away from anyone outside your own household.

Child care centres are also allowed to reopen.

However, most have previously stated they'll need another week to get ready with the new health and safety guidelines.

Many centres say they face financial challenges as new rules mean operating at a reduced capacity and long promised government funding not yet flowing.