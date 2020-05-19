Phase One of Ontario's reopening begins today

After spending a couple of months shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses in Ontario are preparing to reopen today.

While you may not be able to get a haircut, Fido can.

Pet groomers, retailers that open on to streets, vehicle dealerships and some sports centres can open their doors again.

If you need your retail fix, we do know some of the stores in the Canada One Factory outlet on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls are opening this morning.

Goodwill Niagara is reopening all retail and donation centres across the Niagara Region on Thursday May 21st.

The stores wil have plexiglass sneeze guards at the cash registers, limited occupancy and increased cleaning.

All donation drop-off locations will be contact free, with donations being quarantined and disinfected upon arrival.

