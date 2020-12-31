Phillips says Ford has not asked for his resignation yet

Ontario's finance minister says the premier hasn't asked for his resignation yet, but admits it could be on the table.

Rod Phillips returned to Canada today, arriving at Pearson International Airport after taking a personal vacation to St. Barts.

The Premier has said he wasn't aware of Phillips' vacation ahead of time, but knew of it shortly after Phillips arrived on December 13th.

This morning Phillips says he understands the anger from Ontario residents. "It was a significant error in judgement. A dumb, dumb mistake. And again, I apologize for it. I regret it. But all I can do now is make that apology and move forward."

Phillips says he would like to stay in cabinet, but recognizes people deserve to be angry.

Premier Ford and Phillips are expected to have a conversation about the trip today.

