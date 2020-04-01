iHeartRadio
PHO reports 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province

Public Health Ontario is reporting 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This brings our number of cases to 2,392.

Of that 2,392, 689 cases have been resolved and there have been 37 deaths.

Men and women are affected equally in Ontario, with 35.5% of cases occurring in people 40 to 59 years of age.

