Phone scam targeting people who want COVID vaccine in Niagara

There's a phone scam happening in Niagara and it involves you receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Niagara Region Public Health has received a number of reports of a phone scam in the area about vaccine.

Officials say they are not calling residents to schedule vaccine appointments at this time, and will never ask for payment for COVID-19 immunization.

If you do receive a scam call, you are being advised to hang up and not give out personal information such as your health card and credit card number.

If you have fallen for the scam, you are being asked to call Niagara Regional Police.

Vaccine clinics are not open to the general public yet.