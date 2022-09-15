Photo radar approved at 13 locations in Niagara by Public Works Committee, final approval needed

The crackdown on speeding near Niagara's schools is taking another step forward as a committee of Niagara Councillors green light the use of photo radar.

Niagara's Public Works Committee has approved the use of cameras, looking for vehicles speeding, in 13 community safety zones.

The 13 locations are located near schools in the region. They are listed below.

Lincoln Regional Councillor Rob Foster tells CKTB while the decision still needs final approval, it's been something councillors have been working on for years to improve safety near school zones.

"It's been a consistent problem for many years. It's a number one priority for people. People seem to be in a big hurry. These are our kids we are talking about. It's important for us that people are driving appropriately."

"This is something that is long overdue. It's been rolled out very successfully in Toronto and Hamilton, and we are looking forward to it."

Footage of cars speeding will be sent to a processing centre where officials will decide if tickets are issued.

The photo radar project is a 22-month program, and will cost around $500,000.

Foster expects it to be revenue-neutral as funds from tickets issued will be put back into the program.

Here are the locations where the cameras will be stationed:

1. Alexander Kuska KSG Catholic Elementary School, Rice Road (Regional Road 54)

between Quaker Road and Woodlawn Road in Welland

2. Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Livingston Avenue (Regional Road 514)

between Roberts Road and Patton Street in Grimsby

3. Crossroads Public Elementary School, Niagara Stone Road (Regional Road 55)

between Concession 6 Road (roundabout) and Four Mile Creek Road in Niagaraon-the-Lake

4. DSBN Academy, Louth Street (Regional Road 72) between Rykert Street and

Pelham Road in St. Catharines

5. Greendale Elementary School, Montrose Road (Regional Road 98) between

Watson Street and Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls

6. John Calvin Public School, Station Street (Regional Road 14) between Spring

Creek Road and West Street in West Lincoln

7. Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School, Central Avenue (Regional Road

124) between Gilmore Road and Bertie Street in Fort Erie

8. Park Elementary School, Main Street E (Regional Road 81) between Nelles Road N

/ Nelles Road S and Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby

9. Smithville District Christian High School, Townline Road (Regional Road 14)

between Harvest Gate and Canborough Street in West Lincoln

10. St. Ann Catholic Elementary School, Main Street (Regional Road 87) between

Martindale Road and Johnson Street in St. Catharines

11. St. David’s Public School, York Road (Regional Road 81) from Queenston Road to

Concession 3 Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake

12. Twenty Valley Public School, Victoria Avenue (Regional Road 24) from Fredrick

Avenue to King Street (Regional Road 81) in Lincoln

13. West Lane Secondary School, Lundy’s Lane (Regional Road 20) between Kalar

Road and Montrose Road (Regional Road 81) in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Council still needs to give the plan final approval.