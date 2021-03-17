Physical offices of Niagara newspapers to close
The physical offices of Niagara's local newspapers are closing permanently.
An article by Allan Benner confirmed the closure of the St. Catharines office that serves as the home for The Standard, The Niagara Falls Review, and The Welland Tribune.
Local reporters will still be working, but the physical offices will be gone as of the end of April.
Reporter Grant LaFleche responded to the news on Twitter, writing "...the physical newsroom was more than our office. It was our home."
He says while it is an explicable move, it remains a bitter pill to swallow.
Torstar will also be closing the offices of the Waterloo Region Record this spring.
Newsrooms are special places. There are no places like them. They are frenetic hubs of activity, ideas, arguments, laughter, and madness where the first draft of history is recorded day in and day out. And no matter what may come, there is no replacing that. pic.twitter.com/iFuVNKWI48— Grant LaFleche (@GrantRants) March 17, 2021
