'Pickle Rick' the odd looking duck gets adopted after tragedy

A day that started in tragedy ended with a little bit of comfort for an odd looking duck in Windsor.

The bird -- dubbed ``Pickle Rick'' -- was found wandering the streets yesterday after what the local humane society describes as his ``girlfriend'' was struck and killed by a car.

Pickle Rick is a flashy Muscovy duck, with a bright red brow and iridescent green wings.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society posted about his plight and said it was looking for a new home for the bird.

In an update, it says Pickle Rick has now officially been adopted.