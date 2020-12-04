Picture of police officer carrying person too tired and cold to walk warming hearts across Niagara

A picture of a Grimsby police officer carrying a person too cold and tired to walk is hitting the heartstrings of many.

On Thursday afternoon Niagara Regional Police officers responded to a welfare check regarding a person in distress.

Officers found the person, who had been out in the elements for over five hours.

The person was too cold and tired to walk, so an NRP officer carried them a significant distance to the roadway to receive treatment.

Police say this is another example of their outstanding community commitment and compassion.

Reaction has been swift on social media, with people sharing the image with comments of appreciation.