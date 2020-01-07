Pier One to close 450 North American stores
Home retailer Pier One announcing its closing 450 stores across North America amid falling profits.
There is speculation the retailer, which has a store at the Pen Centre, is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
In 2015 its stock was trading at $300 a share,yesterday the share price tumbled to just $5.
No word on how many stores will close in Canada.
-
Becoming Niagara College's New President
Shelby Knox Speaks with Niagara College's newly announced President Sean Kennedy regarding his new position as President of Niagara College
-
Alzheimer Services in Niagara/Upcoming Niagara Alzheimer Walk
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Education Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region Sarah Putman regarding Alzheimer services in Niagara and upcoming annual Alzheimer walk
-
Update on Niagara's Labour Force Numbers
Shelby Knox Speaks with Operations and Research Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board Adam Durrant regarding Niagara's job/labour force numbers