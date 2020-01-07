iHeartRadio
Pier One to close 450 North American stores

Home retailer Pier One announcing its closing 450 stores across North America amid falling profits.

There is speculation the retailer, which has a store at the Pen Centre, is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

In 2015 its stock was trading at $300 a share,yesterday the share price tumbled to just $5.

No word on how many stores will close in Canada.

