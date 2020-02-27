Pilot and paramedic suffer eye injuries after laser aimed at ORNGE helicopter leaving Sick Kids
A pilot and a paramedic suffered mild eye injuries when a green laser was aimed at an ORNGE helicopter in downtown Toronto.
A report was filed with Toronto police and Transport Canada after the incident occurred on February 15th while the air ambulance was returning to Billy Bishop Airport after finishing a call at the Hospital for Sick Children.
The helicopter landed without incident, but the pilot and paramedic were taken to hospital for assessment.
ORNGE says its aircraft have been hit by five laser strikes this year, compared to just three in all of last year.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues