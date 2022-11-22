Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program

There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring ``shorter-term measures'' to shrink a backlog of applications.

At the Thousand Islands crossing between Ontario and New York, in-person Nexus interviews are being conducted separately by U.S. and Canadian agents on opposite sides of the border.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy says the pilot project, which began in late September, allows applicants to be interviewed on the Canadian side before entering the U.S. to meet with Customs and Border Protection officers.

The rest of Canada's enrolment centres, where agents from both countries would normally interview applicants together in person, remain closed due to a lack of U.S. personnel.

Purdy says the project could be expanded to include additional border crossings where demand is highest and the two agencies have the capacity to implement it.

