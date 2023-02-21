Pitbull, Steve Miller Band, and Kane Brown all coming to perform in Niagara, ON

Some big names will be playing at the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

Pitbull, Steve Miller Band and Kane Brown: Drunk or Dreaming Tour have all announced concert dates at the Niagara Falls stage.

“We take incredible pride in providing music fans with some of the world’s greatest artists,” says Cathy Price, Vice President Marketing for Niagara Casinos. “Whether you’re dancing to a song by country star Kane Brown, singing to one of the classics by the Steve Miller Band or partying it up like Pitbull, Fallsview knows how to create a fan experience that they will always remember”.



Pitbull is performing April 8, 2023 at 9 p.m., the Steve Miller Band is coming July 8, 2023 at 9 p.m., and Kane Brown: Drunk or Dreaming Tour will play August 19, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

