Pizza delivery in Welland turns violent
Niagara Police have arrested a man after a pizza delivery turned violent.
Around 10:15 p.m. last night a man delivered a pizza order to a home near Cady Street and Duncan Street in Welland.
Police say when the delivery man arrived a man came out of the house, punched the delivery man in the face, and took the pizza inside without paying.
The two pizzas were valued at $19.30.
35 year old Joseph Mills has been arrested and charged with Robbery - Section 344 (b) Criminal Code, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order - Section 733.1 Criminal Code.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, 1023300.
