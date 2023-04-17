Pizza fundraiser in memory of 10 year old Beamsville boy

Dominos pizza in Grimsby and Beamsville are holding a fundraiser in memory of Lucas Thomas.

Five dollars from every large pepperoni or cheese pizza bought today at the two locations will be donated to Lucas' family.

The 10-year-old Beamsville boy died in a car crash on the QEW last month.

The vehicle his mother was driving was hit from behind.

His mom and twin brother suffered minor injuries.

To place an order you can do so online by using the code CARE, or by calling 905-945-1300 for the Grimsby location, and 905-563-1777 for the Beamsville shop.