Pizza restaurant employee injured during Niagara Falls robbery

Police are looking for a suspect after an employee of pizza restaurant was stabbed during a robbery.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Drummond Road and Lundy's Lane.

Police says the victim was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics for what was believed to be nonlife threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect demanded money while brandishing a knife.

He stabbed the employee before taking off on a bike.

Police are looking for a male, 20-30 years of age, with a medium build and about 5'6" in height

He was wearing a black beanie, grey hoodie and black face mask.

Police are asking residents or businesses in the area to check security, doorbell video and dash cameras