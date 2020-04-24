Plan to reopen Ontario economy will be released next week

The provincial government says a framework for reopening Ontario's economy is to be released early next week.

Premier Doug Ford says it will be a gradual and measured approach to lifting restrictions imposed to help contain the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of non-essential businesses.

Ford said earlier that he has been under pressure to reopen the economy after modelling data suggested community spread in Ontario appears to be in its peak period.

He says the province will look at models in other provinces such as Saskatchewan, which issued a five-phase plan yesterday, as well as around the world.