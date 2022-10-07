Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal
A proposed condominium development on Juno Beach in France has been cancelled after public outcry and a three-year legal fight.
The Canadian and French governments are helping the town of Courseulles-sur-Mer buy a parcel of land where a developer planned to build a 70-unit building.
Veterans Affairs Canada says the construction ``posed a threat to both the integrity of Juno Beach itself, and Juno Beach Centre operations.''
Developers planned to use a private road next to the centre for nearly two years during construction, which the centre says would cause ``chaos'' and safety concerns for visitors.
Federal and local governments are also negotiating a 99-year lease to protect a parcel of land where Canadian soldiers landed on D-Day in June 1944, including a portion of Juno Park where visitors to the centre tour old bunkers.
The plans sparked a campaign called Save Juno Beach, which encouraged people to write letters to members of Parliament and French officials calling for a halt to the development plans.
